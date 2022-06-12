Samsung Launches Smart Monitor M8 in India, a Stylish Monitor that Enables Work Without a PC & Doubles Up As a Smart TV

New Delhi :Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today launched the Smart Monitor M8, its latest addition to the Smart Monitor series with an upgraded and stylish design. It is thoughtfully designed for modern-day users who need a product that offers both functionality and entertainment at the same time, enabling them to watch, play and live in style. The new smart monitor comes with a SlimFit Camera for a seamless video conferencing experience.

The Smart Monitor M8 is from a family of world’s first smart monitors that not only offer a PC-less experience for seamless working, but also allow users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without connecting to a PC or TV.

The Smart Monitor M8 allows you to browse the web, edit documents and work on projects, all without the need for a separate PC. With new Workmode, you can also remotely access another PC, use Microsoft 365 programs and even connect to Samsung mobile devices with Samsung DeX for seamless working.

Consumers pre-booking Smart Monitor M8 from June 10-14, 2022 will get Galaxy Buds2 worth INR 11,999 and Samsung smart wireless keyboard worth INR 3,499 absolutely free along with an INR 3,000 instant cart discount. Not only this, consumers pre-booking the M8 till 11:59 pm on June 10 can also get BookMyShow and The Body Shop vouchers worth INR 500 each. Consumers who pre-reserved the M8 can avail

INR 5,000 discount while buying it.

“With Smart Monitor M8 we aspire to create a product that matches the evolved lifestyle and design taste of Gen Z and millennial consumers as they constantly look for a one-stop solution to work, learn and play. Our new Smart Monitor M8 is built for a PC-less experience for work and entertainment. Its iconic stylish design is meant to compliment and enhance all living spaces. Built-in with consumers’ favorite content, productivity and video call apps, we are confident that it will be a joy to use every time,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Ultra-stylish Design

When it comes to aesthetics, the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 offers both space and work efficiency in an ultra-stylish design. To amp-up your style game, it comes in new colors such as Sunset Pink and Spring Green. Eventually, it will also be available in Warm White and Daylight Blue colors. The M8 also includes a height adjustable stand (HAS) that allows users to find the perfect position for every project, movie night or study session.

The thinness of the new model is 11.4mm, about three-quarters slimmer than the previous models. Featuring a sophisticated flat-back design, the M8’s sleek and ergonomic design is inspired by materials found at home adds aesthetic value to a consumer’s living space.

Smart TV Experience

As a next-generation smart monitor designed for work, play and everything in-between, the M8 Smart Monitor comes with Smart Hub functionality that allows users to enjoy popular streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV in real 4K HDR so you can enjoy content exactly as it was intended, without the need to connect to an external device like a PC or TV.

Additionally, consumers also get free access to Samsung TV Plus content with no downloads or sign-up requirement, and personalized content recommendations from Universal Guide.

PC-less productivity

When it comes to productivity, the Smart Monitor M8 has it all. It provides a perfect home office environment without using a PC by connecting to various IT devices through the upgraded Smart Hub. The Workspace User Interface offers all services needed to work on one screen, helping users wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac PC and efficiently use an extensive range of useful features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 3652 cloud service, as well as mirroring content from smartphone to the M8.

SlimFit Camera for Seamless Video Conferencing Experience

The Smart Monitor M8 comes with a magnetic and detachable SlimFit Cam that can be connected to the monitor while keeping desk space neat without any tangled wires. The SlimFit Cam additionally has Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions that quickly identifies a person’s face while on display and automatically focus on the subject. In addition, the monitor comes with in-build speakers and video chat app Google Duo, allowing consumers to work remotely or interact using video conferencing at home or at the workplace, without additional speakers.

IoT Hub for Connected Living

The Smart Monitor M8 has an IoT hub called the Smart Things Hub that allows users to connect all IoT devices wirelessly. The SmartThings app allows users to easily track IoT devices throughout their home. The app’s intuitive control panel shows all the information provided by other devices connected to the M8 such as lighting switches and plug power.

Equipped with a high-sensitivity Far Field Voice microphone, the assistant controls devices such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa using voice commands. Additionally, the microphone uses an Always on Voice function, displaying conversation information on screen when Bixby is activated, even if the monitor screen is turned off.

Adaptive Screen

To accompany the monitor’s wide array of features, the display offers adaptive picture technology, enhancing viewer comfort by automatically adjusting display brightness and color temperature.

Price and Availability

The versatile new M8 delivers Samsung’s iconic slim design in new colors such as Sunset Pink and Spring Green will be available from June 15, 2022 in India at a starting price of INR 59,999 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and all leading retail stores, while the Daylight Blue and Warm White variants will be available later this year.