Samsung Launches New Range of Ecobubble™ Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines That Save up to 73% Energy, up to 19% Water & Provide up to 20% Better Fabric Care

New Delhi : Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, unveiled its EcobubbleTM range of fully automatic top load washing machines to complement modern lifestyle laundry needs while making washing clothes more efficient. With ™ and Digital Inverter Technology, this range is designed to ensure up to 20% better fabric care while saving energy during each wash.

Ecobubble™ is a perfect blend of Samsung’s BubbleStorm™ and DualStorm™ technologies to offer a superior wash quality. While BubbleStorm™ mixes detergent with air and water to create rich bubbles for 2.5x faster detergent penetration, DualStorm™ pulsator creates a strong water flow inside the drum for effective cleaning.

The new range, with Hygiene Steam with in-built heater washes clothes at 60°C to eliminate up to 99.9% bacteria from the fabric. Not only that, it is effective in removing stubborn and oily stains from clothes without the need of any time-consuming pre-treatment.

Engineered to make laundry chores less tedious, the SuperSpeedTM technology washes each load in just about 29 minutes, cutting laundry time by 40%.

“At Samsung, we focus on introducing innovative products that add value to users’ lives by providing a connected living experience. The new EcobubbleTM range is designed to cater to the growing consumer demand for anti-bacterial, energy-efficient and large-capacity washing machines. With multiple best-in-industry features, we are confident that the new range will address the needs of the consumers,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The new range of EcobubbleTM fully automatic top load washing machines can be monitored and controlled anytime and anywhere by connecting the machine to the Samsung SmartThings App using Wi-Fi. It comes with features such as Laundry Recipe for selecting optimal wash cycle, Laundry Planner for scheduling the laundry and HomeCare Wizard for energy monitoring and troubleshooting. SmartThings App offers additional wash programs including the ‘Sari’ cycle which has been specially curated for India.

The new line-up also comes equipped with a unique SpaceMaxTM technology which creates more space inside without increasing the external dimensions. It is available in 9kg and 10kg capacities.

The Digital Inverter Technology saves up to 40% energy and reduces the noise significantly during washing cycles and offers long lasting durability. The Digital Inverter Motor in the new line up comes with a 12-year warranty.

Design & Colors

The EcobubbleTM fully automatic top load washing machine range will have a modern design with rear control panel and will be available in five colours – Black Caviar, Rose Brown, Dark Gray, Lavender Gray and Light Gray; with Rose brown and Dark gray as completely new color introductions.

Price & Availability

The new range will be available at a starting price of INR 19,000 going up to INR 35,000 from September 08, 2022.

Select models will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, retail stores, and other ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Warranty and Offers

Features of Samsung’s new EcobubbleTM Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Range

EcobubbleTM Technology

Wash faster and more effectively with EcobubbleTM – a combination of two core features BubbleStorm™ and DualStorm™ pulsator. BubbleStorm™ enables 2.5X faster detergent penetration whereas DualStorm™ pulsator creates strong water current inside the drum to effectively clean clothes.

Hygiene Steam

Hygiene Steam deep cleans clothes by releasing steam from the bottom of the drum and making the laundry thoroughly saturated. Hygiene Steam removes ingrained grime and 99.9% of bacteria and allergen. The laundry gets an intensive and hygienic clean with hot water and steam at 60°C to sanitize clothes and remove stubborn and oily stains.

Smart Control with Wi-Fi

By connecting the machine to the SmartThings App using Wi-Fi, the laundry experience becomes simple and fun. Laundry Recipe feature gives recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as color, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best. At the same time, Laundry Planner enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry. The HomeCare Wizard not only helps in monitoring energy consumption, but also alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

SuperSpeed™

This feature enables users to cut the normal laundry time by up to 40% and get clothes thoroughly clean. Super Speed washes a load in just 29 minutes. SuperSpeed™ ensures powerful cleaning and the rinsing time is shortened using this technology by accelerating the spin speed.

SpaceMax™

The 9 and 10 kg variants of the new range will come with SpaceMax™ technology. This unique technology creates more space inside without increasing the external dimensions of the machine.

Digital Inverter Technology

Digital Inverter Technology utilizes a brushless motor with strong magnets for a powerful performance and less noise while consuming 40% less energy than a conventional motor. It is built using high-quality components and outstanding mechanical engineering. This is backed by a 12-year motor warranty that guarantees the long life of your washing machine.