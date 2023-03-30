Samsung Launches its Powerful and Massive 4 TB T7 Shield Portable SSD with Outstanding Performance, Unprecedented Speed & Durability; Ideal for Creative Professionals & Outdoor Users

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has introduced its latest external storage device, the PSSD T7 Shield (Portable Solid State Drive) that comes with 4 TB of storage and never seen before speeds and durability in an amazingly sleek design.
Equipped with a read speed reaching as high as 1,050 MB/s and a size as compact as a credit card, the PSSD T7 Shield is perfect for creative professionals and adventure seekers who are always on the go.
The PSSD T7 Shield substantially reduces waiting time, giving users an accelerated and break-free workflow. The external storage device is powered by USB 3.2 Gen2 and embedded PCI NVMe technology that offers read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. The download time from a laptop is also reduced to 8.0 seconds for a 4K quality 4.8 GB video and 4.4 seconds for a full HD 3GB video. PSSD T7 shield 4TB is suitable for high resolution video content recording as it offers sustained performance for longer durations. A 12K resolution video of 1TB would approximately take only 22 minutes (50 frames per second 17:9 DCI, 8:1 compression codec) to transfer from the source to another device.
This latest SSD is also up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs), which will leave creators, professionals and other users with more time to focus on the job. So, whether it’s transferring high-quality videos or editing heavy files, the PSSD T7 Shield is an ideal external storage device that alleviates concerns about inconsistent drive performance.
“The upgraded PSSD T7 Shield offers premium experience and convenience with increased 4 terabytes storage capacity. This storage device has been developed after considering various metrics and use cases and is the ultimate storage device for today’s dynamos and go-getters who seek enhanced performance and low-latency during data transfer,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.
“We understand the evolving needs of our customers who prefer products that are compatible, innovative, durable and affordable and Samsung PSSD T7 Shield is just that,” he said.
Super Solid Durability and A Wider Compatibility
Designed in a strong aluminum body, the PSSD T7 Shield is an IP65-certified2 device making it water and dust resistant and is shock-resistant from drops of up to three meters. Users can use it not only in a confined workspace but also outdoors, when shooting or creating content in real-time.
Following the USB power specifications, which allows it to be compatible with a variety of host devices from mobile phones and tablets to professional cameras, PSSD T7 Shield has a diverse utility for outdoor photographers and travelers.
Compact Size Yet High Storage
An external storage device the size of a credit card – that is what the PSSD T7 Shield offers its users. You can carry it in the palm of your hand or literally in your pocket. Weighing only 98 grams, users can simply slide it into their pockets and carry it wherever they want. Also, the PSSD T7 Shield has 4 TB storage, which means maximum storage at minimum weight and absolutely no handling hassle.
Price, Variants & Where to Buy
Available in blue, grey and red colours to cater to people of different tastes, the 4 TB PSSD T7 Shield is priced between the range of INR 30,000 and 35,000. It will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.
For more information, click here
Warranty
Consumers will be offered a 3-year limited warranty on the PSSD T7 Shield.
Key Specifications
|Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield
|Interface
|USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps)
|Hardware Information
|Capacities
|1TB, 2TB, 4TB3
|Dimensions
|88 x 59 x 13mm (3.5 x 2.3 x 0.5 inches)
|Weight
|98 grams (3.47 oz)4
|Performance
|Sequential Read
|Up to 1,050 MB/sec5
|Sequential Write
|Up to 1,000 MB/sec5
|Durability
|Water/Dust Resistant
|IP652
|Drop Resistant
|Up to 3m6
|Security
|Encryption
|AES 256-bit hardware encryption
|Software
|Samsung Portable SSD 1.07
Samsung Magician Software
|Compatibility
|Windows 7 or higher (4TB 64-bit), Mac OS X 10.10 or higher
Android Lollipop or higher
|Reliability
|Temperature Operating (Case Temperature)
Non-Operating
|0°C to 60°C8
|-40°C to 85°C
|Humidity
|5% to 95% non-condensing
|Shock Non-Operating
Vibration Non-Operating
|1,500G, duration: 0.5ms, 3 axis
10~2,000Hz, 20G
|Certifications
|CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB
|RoHS Compliance
|RoHS 2
|Warranty
|Three (3) Year Limited Warranty
- The internal free fall shock test was conducted under controlled conditions.
- IP Rating is called IP Code or Ingress Protection Code, which is defined in IEC 60529 to classify and rates the degree of protection provided by mechanical casings and electrical enclosures against dust and water. This device has a IP65 rating based on internal testing conducted under controlled conditions. Water and dust resistance capabilities may vary depending on the actual environmental conditions. Damage caused by liquid and dust are not covered under warranty.
- 1 GB=1,000,000,000 bytes, 1 TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Lower capacity may be demonstrated by your computer due to use of a different measurement standard.
- Exact weight of product may vary by capacity.
- Max data transfer speed is measured based on Samsung’s internal testing standards with the enclosed cable. Performance may vary depending on host configuration, cable and user system environment.
- The drop test was conducted under controlled conditions. Drop resistance may vary depending on the actual environmental conditions. Damage caused by drop is not covered under warranty.
- T7 Series Software’s minimum System Requirements: Windows 7 or higher, Mac OS X 10.10 or higher, Android Lollipop or higher
- Case Temperature is measured at the hottest point on the case. Sufficient airflow is recommended to be operated properly on heavier workload within device operating temperature.”