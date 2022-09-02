Samsung Launches its New Line-up of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines; Keep Your Clothes Good as New with Powerful Yet Gentle Washing

New Delhi :Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, today launched its new range of semi-automatic washing machines that comes equipped with innovative features such as Hexa Storm Pulsator, Magic Filter, Magic Mixer, Auto Restart, Air Turbo Drying System and Rat Protection for an effortless laundry experience.

The new line-up comes with design enhancements in two capacity variants—8.5 kg and 7.5 kg with a starting price of INR 15,800 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart and across all leading retail stores. The new models will now be available in four different suave colors – dark grey, grey, blue and red.

The Hexa Storm Pulsator in the new range creates a powerful and multi-directional water flow with its six blades that washes the clothes thoroughly while protecting the fabric from any damage. The line-up is also 5-star certified by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), making it one of the most energy efficient washing machines available in the country offering a powerful and yet gentle performance.

The new line-up also comes with other innovative features such as the Magic Mixer that dissolves the detergent completely and doesn’t leave any messy residues on the cloth. The Magic Filter provides powerful filtration to keep unsightly speckles off your whites and darks and protect your drainage from getting clogged up. The non-corrosive and rust-proof body of the latest range makes the washing machine extremely durable and ensures that consumers do not have to worry about it getting rusty with long-term use. The device also boasts of Air Turbo Drying system to dry the clothes faster by removing excess water.

“While buying a semi-automatic washing machine, consumers look for three key factors – powerful stain removal while being gentle on their favourite clothes, energy efficiency and aesthetics of the washing machine. Our new line-up addresses all these needs with innovative features such as Hexa Strom Pulsator, Magic Filter and Magic Mixer. The new line-up also comes in new colour options with enhanced design. We are confident that the new range will be appreciated by consumers across the country and will make laundry a fun household chore for them,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price, Offers & Warranty

The 8.5 kg variant of the new line-up will be available at a starting price of INR 17,700. While buying this variant, consumers can avail an additional 5% cashback up to INR 3000.

The 7.5 kg variant will be available at a starting price of INR 15,800. The new range will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart and across all leading retail stores.

Consumer will get a 5-years warranty on motor and 2-years comprehensive product warranty.

Key Features of 2022 Semi-Automatic Washing Machine:

Hexa Storm Pulsator

Powered by the Hexa Storm Pulsator, the washing machine has six blades that create a powerful, multi directional water flow, to wash clothes without damaging the fabric. The pulsator has three rollers and two sideboards with a series of ridges to give a gentle scrubbing so that the clothes stay in better condition even after multiple washes.

Magic Mixer

Armed with yet another interesting feature, Magic Mixer, the washing machine ensures no residual detergent is left on the clothes even with an increased proportion of the detergent. To use this feature, consumers have to select the Magic Mixer option on the control panel. The Hexa Storm Pulsator then generates a strong water current that efficiently mixes the detergent completely in the water.

Magic Filter

To address the challenge of drainage clogging up, the new range of washing machines have Magic Filter that ensures no residual speckles shows up on clean clothes. The Magic Filter effectively collects the lint, fluff and other residual particles that comes out of dirty laundry and keeps the whites and dark fabrics spotlessly clean. Consumers also have option to select a model with two Magic Filters.

Auto Restart

Finish washing your clothes as soon as possible following a power cut. As soon as your electricity supply is restored, the Auto Restart feature immediately resumes the washing process. You don’t need to restart the washing machine manually, so there is no delay, even if you are away from home.

Air Turbo Drying System

The feature reduces the drying times by efficiently and quickly removing excess water using the washing machine’s Air Turbo Drying System. The drums in the new washing machine rotates at a high speed to extract water out of the clothes while minimizing the drying time.

Rat Protection

Protect your washing machine from rodent damage. Rats can enter through quite small holes and then chew the wiring and insulation, or even get trapped in the drum. So the holes in the plastic base are now smaller size to prevent rats from getting in and causing damage.

5 Star Energy Rating

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has awarded the washing machine its highest “5 star” rating in recognition of its high energy efficiency. It means that while maintaining performance and functionality, it is one of the most energy-efficient washing machines on the market. Due to its low power consumption, it lowers harmful CO2 emissions and also brings down your electricity costs.