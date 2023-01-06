Samsung Launches Galaxy F04 with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus for Fast Performance

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics company, announced the launch of Galaxy F04 today. The latest addition to the popular Galaxy F series offers stylish design along with uninterrupted performance to meet the needs of tech-savvy millennials and aspirational Gen Z consumers.

“We are excited to introduce Galaxy F04, which provides a powerful smartphone experience with segment-leading features including 8GB memory with RAM Plus, long-lasting 5000mAh battery, two times OS upgrades and Face Unlock along with a stylish glossy design for Gen Z consumers. Galaxy F04 has been designed for consumers looking for fast performance at an affordable price,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director – Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Fast Performance

Galaxy F04 is powered by MediaTek P35 processor that can clock up to 2.3GHz. For improved performance, faster multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming, Galaxy F04 comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to add virtual RAM as per their requirements. Consumers need not worry about storage space as Galaxy F04 also comes with expandable storage of up to 1TB.

Regular OS Updates

Galaxy F04 comes with Android 12 out of the box and comes with four years of security updates and two times OS upgrades, making it a future-ready smartphone. For seamless unlocking and privacy, it also supports Face Unlock.

Fabulous Camera

Galaxy F04 ensures bright pictures with 13MP+2MP dual rear camera. To up your social media game, Galaxy F04 also has 5MP front camera that helps capture high-quality selfies.

Immersive Display

Galaxy F04 sports massive 16.55cm’ HD+ display for immersive viewing experience. The large screen helps tech-savvy Gen Z users to smoothly glide through their social media feeds. Binge-watchers can enjoy their favourite content on the go without any stutter.

Long-lasting Battery

Galaxy F04 features massive 5000mAh battery that keeps you powered at all times. It comes with a charger in the box.

Memory Variants, Price and Availability

Galaxy F04 will be available in two stylish colours- Jade Purple and Opal Green in 4GB+64GB storage variant.

Galaxy F04 is priced at INR 9499. As part of an introductory offer, consumers can avail INR 1000 benefit for a limited period. Additionally, ICICI Bank card holders will get INR 1000 cashback, making the effective price INR 7499.

Galaxy F04 will be available on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail outlets starting January 12, 2023.