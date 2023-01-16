Samsung Launches Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G to Consolidate 5G Leadership in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced the launch of Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G today. The latest additions to the popular Galaxy A series are aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at an affordable price, making awesome technology accessible to everyone.

“Samsung has been driving 5G adoption in India with its widest portfolio of 5G devices. With the launch of Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G, Samsung will now have the widest distribution of 5G devices in the country. These devices showcase our premium design philosophy and come with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery. Starting at a net effective price of just INR 14999, these devices will be instrumental in driving our mission of making 5G accessible to everyone,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Awesome Design

Galaxy A14 5G showcases Galaxy’s signature design philosophy for a premium feel in mid-segment products. The laser pattern back cover enhances the stunning design and the flat linear camera housing creates a seamless unibody silhouette. Galaxy A14 5G will come in three new colours – Dark Red, Light Green, and Black.

Galaxy A23 5G comes in three exciting colours – Silver, Orange, and Light Blue.

Awesome Entertainment

Galaxy A14 5G comes with 6.6” HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling. With 6.6” FHD+ screen, Galaxy A23 5G ensures an immersive content viewing experience. Galaxy A23 5G’s best-in-segment 120Hz refresh rate enables smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. The edge-to-edge Infinity-V display offers a large screen experience to consumers to explore and create content.

Awesome Battery

Both Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G come with massive 5000mAh battery, with up to two days of power. Galaxy A23 5G supports 25W fast charging and is equipped with an adaptive power-saving mode that automatically adapts to your usage and switches to power-saving mode. The sleeping app management feature puts apps to sleep and prevents them from running in the background so you can focus on the apps you use most often.

Awesome Camera

Galaxy A23 5G sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos. To make every day awesome, users can shoot with the ultra-wide lens and use portrait mode to make the subject stand out from the background. Carrying forward the legacy of ‘No Shake Cam’, Galaxy A23 5G comes with OIS that allows users to click bright photos and videos without shakes and blurs. Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens for high-quality shots and a 13MP selfie camera. The high-resolution camera allows users to capture the finest details and ensure social media-ready pictures every time.

Awesome Security

Galaxy A23 5G’s Knox Security suite, built at the chip level, ensures your data is in safe hands with 3.5 years of security patch updates. The suite offers Privacy Dashboard for a quick look at the status of various security aspects, such as apps with access to camera, microphone, and location settings. Secure Folder allows users to create an encrypted space to store photos, videos, files, apps, and other private data. Galaxy A14 5G’s Private Share feature allows users to securely share photos and videos using blockchain technology with other Galaxy users. It comes with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades, making it a future-ready smartphone.

Awesome Power

Galaxy A14 5G is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor for smooth performance and enhanced multitasking. Galaxy A23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. Both smartphones come with up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to add virtual RAM as per their requirements.

Memory Variants, Price, and Offers

Colours Price Offers Galaxy A23 5G Silver, Light Blue, Orange 8GB+128GB – INR 24999 6GB+128GB – INR 22999 INR 2000 cashback with SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney Galaxy A14 5G Dark Red, Light Green, Black 8GB+128GB – INR 20999 6GB+128GB – INR 18999 4GB + 64GB – INR 16499 INR 1500 cashback with SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney

Packed with amazing benefits, Galaxy A14 5G is available at a monthly EMI starting from INR 1382, and Galaxy A23 5G at a monthly EMI of INR 1576. Both devices will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 20, 2023. The two devices will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12 noon onwards.