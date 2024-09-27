Samsung India Launches Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra – World’s First AI-Powered Tablets

BENGALURU : Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, today launched Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra—a flagship lineup that redefines the tablet experience with cutting-edge AI features.

The world’s first AI-powered tablets, Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra bring groundbreaking innovations, including flagship performance, enhanced creative tools, and advanced Galaxy AI features designed to elevate productivity and creativity. Whether you’re a professional looking to maximize productivity or a creator seeking tools to elevate your work, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ are crafted to exceed expectations.

Both Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra come equipped with stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with an anti-reflective coating for breathtaking visuals and an immersive entertainment experience.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra stands out with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, featuring an anti-reflective coating for stunning visuals and an immersive viewing experience, even in bright conditions. Its dual 12-megapixel selfie cameras and dual rear cameras (13MP main and 8MP ultrawide) make it the perfect tool for professional photography and video calls.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ leverage major advancements in AI processing to offer a powerful, seamless performance. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra boasts an over 18% boost in CPU, 28% increase in GPU, and 14% improvement in NPU compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. With extended battery life and Super-Fast Charging, the Galaxy Tab S10 series ensures longer usage with minimal downtime for recharging. The dedicated AI key on the keyboard also allows users to access powerful tools like Transcript Assist for easy text management and Note Assist, which can solve complex math problems in seconds. Other cutting-edge features include Sketch to Image and Gemini, which allow for effortless multitasking and creativity. Both tablets also come with an IP68-rated S Pen, offering precision and unmatched productivity for creators and professionals alike.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series also acts as a home AI device, with a 3D Map View that gives a visual overview of the home and all connected devices to streamline device management across the SmartThings ecosystem. Robust Samsung Knox security ensures data privacy and control, while innovative materials underscore Samsung’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

Coupled with a massive 11,200mAh battery, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the ultimate companion for work and play, perfectly mirroring the high-end specifications of its predecessor.

Galaxy Tab S10+ offers a more compact 12.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 12MP front camera, and the same advanced rear camera setup. With up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this tablet is designed for users who demand peak performance in a portable form factor, backed by a 10,090mAh battery for all-day productivity. With advanced anti-reflective technology, every detail stays sharp from any angle and in all environments by minimizing glare and lowering reflection. The series also features a quad-speaker system enhanced by AI-powered Dialogue Boost, which amplifies voices over background noise for exceptionally clear audio.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series delivers a seamless and productive experience, making it the perfect platform for unleashing your creativity. With Note Assist and the intuitive S Pen, taking notes is effortless on the large display. Tasks like schoolwork, note-taking, and journaling become more efficient with AI-powered automatic transcription and summaries.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series also supports PDF Overlay Translation, enabling easy translation of PDFs through an on-screen overlay, while Handwriting Help improves the appearance of messy notes. Additionally, Galaxy AI’s Sketch to Image turns the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra into an ideal tool for transforming ideas into reality, acting as a creative assistant to help you overcome mental blocks.

The Circle to Search feature with Google allows you to quickly search anything without switching between apps. You can instantly translate images, videos, or text with just two taps. Circle to Search even helps with outlining steps for solving math and physics problems.

The Galaxy S Pen’s Air Command powered by AI gives immediate access to Galaxy AI Assistant features without the need to switch menus. AI Assistant apps are also easily accessible via the Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard, letting users effortlessly switch between Samsung’s Bixby and Google’s Gemini for a personalized AI experience.

Galaxy Tab S10 Series is designed to seamlessly integrate into Samsung’s expanded Galaxy Ecosystem, allowing users to switch effortlessly between Galaxy devices, whether it’s taking a call, answering messages, or continuing tasks from one device to another.