Samsung India Launches Galaxy M13 Series with RAM Plus, Auto Data Switching

New Delhi : Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced the launch of Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 today. The latest additions to the popular Galaxy M series promise unprecedented style and unmatched experiences to meet the needs of aspirational Gen-MZ consumers. Galaxy M series is one of Samsung’s most popular smartphone brands in India, selling over 42 million units in the country since its launch in 2019, according to Counterpoint Research.

“Galaxy M series is a testament of Samsung’s commitment to enhance the lives of our consumers. Since its launch in 2019, Galaxy M series has garnered the love of millions of consumers. To take forward Galaxy M legacy, we are launching Galaxy M13 series in India. Galaxy M13 5G comes with 11 5G Band support, making consumers ready for the future. With segment-leading features like Auto Data Switching, 12GB RAM with RAM Plus and massive 6000mAh battery, Galaxy M13 series is set to deliver ‘More than a Monster’ performance,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

More than a Monster Performance

Galaxy M13 5G is powered by Dimensity 700 processor that can clock up to 2.2GHz. For enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming, Galaxy M13 series comes with up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows user to expand RAM size as per requirement. Consumers need not worry about storage space as Galaxy M13 series also come with expandable storage up to 1TB.

More Than a Monster Connectivity

Galaxy M13 5G comes with 11 5G band support that will help you connect anytime, anywhere. The revolutionary 5G connectivity supports faster downloads and smoother video conferencing, making you future ready. Galaxy M13 series comes with segment-first Auto Data Switching. With this innovative feature, users can make or receive calls using the data of the secondary SIM even when the primary SIM is in a no-network area.

More than a Monster Power

Galaxy M13 comes with monster 6000mAh battery, keeping you powered always. Both models come with15W adaptive fast charger in the box. The future-ready smartphones also support adaptive power-saving mode that adapts to your usage and switches to power-saving mode automatically if the battery is below 50%. The AI Power Management on Galaxy M13 series puts apps to sleep if they have not been used for three days and puts them to deep sleep if not used for a month.

More than a Monster Display

Galaxy M13 5G sports massive 6.5’’ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate while Galaxy M13 comes with 6.6’’full HD+ LCD display for immersive viewing experience. The large screen helps tech-savvy Gen-Z users to smoothly glide past their social media feed. Binge-watchers can enjoy their favorite content on the go without any stutter. The new minimum bezel design maximizes the viewing experience for every millennial out there.

More than a Monster 50MP Camera

Galaxy M13 series ensures stunning captures with its 50MP primary camera. Galaxy M13 also comes with 5MP ultra-wide lens and depth lens that help in capturing high-quality photos and portraits.

More than a Monster Security

Galaxy M13 series is secured by Samsung Knox, a kernel level, multilayered security solution that protects your smartphone’s sensitive information. It comes with upgraded privacy and security features like Privacy Dashboard, Smart Anti-Tracking and Sensor Indicators.

More than a Monster Design

Galaxy M13 series comes in three stunning colours – Midnight Blue, Aqua Green and Stardust Brown. The sleek and stylish design offers premium feel to consumers.

Memory Variants, Price and Availability

Galaxy M13 5G is priced at INR 13999 for 4GB+64GB variant and INR 15999 for 6GB+128GB variant while Galaxy M13 is available for INR 11999 for 4GB+64GB variant and INR 13999 for 6GB+128GB variant. Additionally, as part of special launch offer, ICICI Bank card users can avail instant discount of INR 1000. Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores starting July 23.

Specification Sheets

Features M13 Rear Camera 50MP+5MP (UW-123 FOV)+2MP (Depth) Front Camera 8MP Display 6.6″ FHD+ LCD Brightness 480 nits Glass Protection Front: Gorilla Glass 5 5G Bands NA Design Colours: Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown Connectivity Auto Data Switching Processor Exynos 850 Process Technology 8nm CPU/ GPU CPU: Octa Core; GPU: ARM Mali G52; Clock speed: 2 GHz RAM/ RAM Plus Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus feature Battery 6000mAh Charger (TA) 15W supported (included in box) Privacy Secured by Knox Operating system/UI Operating system/UI: Android 12.0, One UI Core 4 Dimensions H:165.4mm, W:76.9mm, D: 9.3mm, 207 gm