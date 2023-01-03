Samsung Electronics Unveils Its New Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor Lineups at CES, Igniting the Next Generation of Display Technology

Samsung Electronics today announced the company will introduce new models in its monitor lineup, expanding its visual display leadership for the users.

New offerings in the Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups at CES® 2023 will deliver unmatched image quality and a range of innovative features for people looking to work, play and live through their monitor display.

Samsung is revolutionizing the ultra-wide display category by launching the Odyssey Neo G9, the world’s first single monitor with dual ultra-high definition resolution. This innovation is a testament to Samsung’s industry-leading position in delivering the most immersive and lifelike gaming experience available on the market.

“We are introducing the future of gaming monitors with our Odyssey Neo G9, making each game more lifelike with innovative features and picture quality on a new scale,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “CES is the perfect place to showcase our innovations that can take not only gamers but also graphic designers or TV fans to the next level while providing personalized experiences across a range of integrated smart apps.”

Odyssey Neo G9: The World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor (Model Name: G95NC) lets gamers see new levels of detail with an unparalleled field of view. The gaming monitor delivers 7,680×2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen for the first time.

Its 1000R curved 57” screen uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification to deliver superior imaging in any gaming environment, from shadows to bright scenes. The Matte Display reduces light reflection on the screen, minimizing distractions during the most intense gaming sessions.

It also boasts the world’s first DisplayPort 2.1 support, which transfers data approximately twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4. In addition, the new DP2.1 allows lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC) to transmit information without distortion.

The Odyssey Neo G9 also supports a refresh rate of 240Hz so that gamers will not miss a thing during fast-paced gameplay.

Odyssey OLED G9: Brighter Whites, Deeper Blacks and Near Infinite Color Contrast

The Odyssey OLED G9 (Model Number: G95SC) is the latest addition to the Odyssey lineup, featuring a dual quad-HD 49” 1800R curved display with a 32:9 ratio. Its quantum dot technology OLED lighting is controlled pixel-by-pixel, allowing a near-infinite color contrast ratio.

The OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio while delivering true RGB and true black without color filters.

For smooth gameplay, the Odyssey OLED G9 also features a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate to eliminate lagging and skipping.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also uses apps from partners like Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube through Smart Hub, which allows users to enjoy various over-the-top content using an internet connection without the need for a PC.

It is also equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows gamers to discover and play games in the cloud from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce Now without needing a console or to download games.

ViewFinity S9: Smart Color Calibration Designed for Creative Professionals

The ViewFinity S9 (Model Number: S90PC) is Samsung’s newest addition to its monitor lineup. It features a 5K 27” screen for the first time and is optimized for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers. Its 5,120 x 2,880 resolution, combined with its wide color gamut of 99% DCI-P3, provides crisp and true-to-form details, and its average Delta E ≦21 color accuracy also produces clear and precise color representation, even in complicated or nuanced visual environments.

The monitor’s built-in Color Calibration Engine ensures precise screen color and brightness, allowing users to adjust white balance, Gamma and RGB color balance for perfect accuracy with their smartphones through the Samsung Smart Calibration application. The Matte Display limits light reflection and glare to minimize distractions while working.

Users can connect cameras and other devices to the monitor through USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connections to easily transfer gigantic files of high-resolution video or other large data sets from storage devices to their PC. The ViewFinity S9 Series comes with a 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through apps such as Google Meet that are included in the Samsung Smart Hub.

Smart Monitor M8: Bringing Productivity, Entertainment and Personal Life Together

The Smart Monitor M8 (Model Number: M80C) features stylish and slim design and now comes in a new 27” size in addition to the existing 32” size, both with 4K resolution. It comes in four color options that allow this monitor to fit in any room: Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Sunset Pink or Warm White.

The height-adjustable stand with tilt support gives users the best angle. The screen can now pivot 90 degrees, which helps users view long documents with less scrolling. It also meets VESA mount compatibility standards to help save space and retain a clutter-free environment.

The Smart Monitor M8 can connect, control and manage hundreds of compatible connected devices through the built-in SmartThings Hub, including lights, cameras, doorbells, locks, thermostats and more. Samsung plans to expand device choices and usability by supporting Matter functionality and Home Connectivity Alliance standards from this year onwards.

Mouse control functionality has been added to many of the Smart Monitor’s over-the-top apps, including SmartThings and the Smart Hub, for a new level of convenient control without a remote.

Users can use the Smart Monitor M8 to get instant access to Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and other over-the-top services through Smart Hub. They can also easily access Samsung Gaming Hub, the all-in-one game streaming platform.

The new My Contents feature provides users with helpful information at a glance. When the monitor is on standby mode and detects a registered smartphone through low-power Bluetooth, it shows the user’s personalized photos, schedule and more on the screen. The monitor returns to standby mode when the phone moves out of range.

The integrated SlimFit camera in the Smart Monitor M8 has been upgraded with 2K resolution and works with video conferencing apps such as Google Meet.

In addition, the Smart Monitor M8 is also protected by Samsung Knox Vault, which encrypts personal data and keeps stored files and information isolated from the device’s main operating system to safeguard it from attacks.

1 Delta E is the standard calculation metric which correlates the human visual judgment of differences between two perceived colors. Delta E ≦2 color accuracy means superior, accurate color reproduction, achieving better than the eye can see color difference.