Samsung Electronics Opens New Galaxy Experience Spaces for Unpacked 2023 and Beyond

Samsung Electronics today announced it will open 29 interactive Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world in locations such as San Francisco, London, Paris, Singapore and Dubai, following the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event. These venues will allow visitors and fans to see and interact with the newly unveiled devices and innovations.

“Introducing innovation is about more than putting another device in customers’ hands,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “It’s about providing them with an open portal into new experiences, everyday connections and the power to fuel their passions in new ways. That’s why we’re excited to expand the Galaxy Experience Space — to provide more people around the world with an in-person, immersive look at all Samsung technology has to offer and our approach to purposeful innovation.”

Share the Epic at the San Francisco Galaxy Experience Space

The marquee Galaxy Experience Space is located at 111 Powell Street in San Francisco. Consumers will be able to visit the space and participate in exciting interactive concept exhibits. Each concept will offer a unique experience, whether it’s getting behind the lens of Galaxy’s latest camera system, testing the potential of Galaxy’s connected ecosystem or learning about Samsung’s efforts towards a sustainable future.

When entering the space, visitors will step into Samsung’s “Everyday Sustainability” vision and glimpse how Galaxy technologies incorporate eco-conscious practices. Among other immersive exhibits is a chance to explore exciting new camera features — all from a movie director’s chair. Guests can get hands-on with movie set-like displays and view and enjoy camera settings to create their own shareable content.

Bringing the Galaxy Experience Space to More People Around the World

Samsung aims to make the Galaxy Experience open and accessible to as many people as possible. In August 2022, we introduced our first live experiences in New York City and London. This year, Samsung is continuing to bring that philosophy to life by introducing five Galaxy Experience Spaces and 24 Samsung stores or pop-ups globally.1

Galaxy Experience Space venues:

San Francisco: February 1 – 25 at 111 Powell Street

London: February 1 – March 12 at Westfield White City

Paris: February 1 – March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps

Singapore: February 2 – 25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn

Dubai: February 2 – 28 at Dubai Mall

Galaxy Experience Space in Samsung stores:

Bangalore: Samsung Opera House

Bangkok: Central World

Brussels: Docks Mall

Dallas: Stonebriar Mall

Houston: The Galleria

Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion

LA: The Americana At Brand

London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford

Manila: SM Megamall

Mexico City: Perisur

New York: Roosevelt Field

Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center

Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center

Singapore: Vivo City

Taipei: Breeze Nanshan

Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku

Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre

Galaxy Experience Space in Pop-up stores:

Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro

Helsinki: Kamppi Mall

Milano: Il Centro

Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall

Visit Samsung Newsroom or Samsungmobilepress.com for updates on Galaxy Unpacked 2023.