Sambalpur University & KIIT University Hockey Women Teams qualify for All India Inter University Hockey (W) Championship

The East Zone Inter University Hockey (Women) Championship 2024-25 under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is organized by Sambalpur University at Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Sports Hostel from 11th – 16th November 2024. The Championship was inaugurated on 11th November 2024 by Prof (Dr) Bidhu Bhusan Mishra, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University as Chief Guest along with Dr. Nruparaj Sahu, Registrar, Sambalpur University; Prof. Tusharkanti Das, Chairman PGC, Prof. Sanjukta Das, Director College Development Council; Prof. Debendra Kumar Mahalik, Director Sports & Organizing Secretary, Dr. Abinash Kar, Sports Officer & Capt. Satyanarayan Rout, Asst. Organizing Secretary. In the quarterfinals today KIIT University beat University of Calcutta by 9:0 goals, Sambalpur University beat Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribag by 6:0 goals, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University beat Shaheed Nandakumar Patel Vishwavidhyalaya, Raigarh by 12:0 goals and Ranchi University beat Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg by 8:0 goals. The top 4 teams in the East Zone Inter University Hockey (Women) Championship qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Hockey (Women) Championship which will be contested among top 16 teams (Top 4 teams from North, South, East & West Zones).

For the second year in a row, both Sambalpur & KIIT University Hockey Women Teams from Odisha have qualified for the All India Inter University Hockey Championship. Sambalpur University Hockey Women Team Gold Medalist in the 4th Khelo India University Games at Guwahati, Assam has a rich history of Hockey as most of the players are from Sundargarh, the cradle of Indian Hockey. All the players from KISS representing KIIT University thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them all support; the KIIT Team is being coached by Shri. Amulya Nanda Bihari, Biju Patnaik Awardee.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated both KIIT & Sambalpur University Hockey Women Teams for qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Hockey (Women) Championship. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished them good luck for their future competitions.