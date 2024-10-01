Sambalpur Residents on Edge as Masked Lootera Gang Continues Spree

Residents of Sambalpur are facing sleepless nights due to a gang of masked thieves targeting homes in Jagannath colony. CCTV footage shows the gang entering from a road near Sakhipada Railway LHS. The thieves attempted to break into three houses, managing to cut the grill of one before fleeing after being noticed by homeowners.

Locals are demanding increased security, citing a lack of police patrolling in the area. They claim that earlier, two constables were stationed, but now thieves roam freely, posing a threat to both property and lives.