Sambalpur Mo Bus Strike: Staff Protest Over Overcrowding and Poor Treatment

Reports indicate a Mo Bus strike in Sambalpur district, Odisha, where no buses will operate due to staff demands. The workers are protesting severe overcrowding on buses, which complicates ticket issuance, along with other grievances.

Staff members claim they are mistreated, facing restrictions such as not being allowed to sit and facing fines of up to Rs. 5,000 for various duty-related issues. The Sambalpur Mo Bus staff have stated that they will continue the strike until their demands are met. Further details are expected regarding the situation.