Sambalpur lawyers’ agitation:17 lawyers in connection with the alleged vandalism of the chamber of a district judge arrested

Bhubaneswar : As many as 17 lawyers in connection with the alleged vandalism of the chamber of a district judge during a protest in Sambalpur district demanding over Orissa high court bench in the district has been arrested by the police.

Besides, Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped at Kacheri Chhak here to maintain law and order situation and action will be taken if anyone enters the 200 metres radius of the prohibited area. Moreover, others involved will be arrested after examining the CCTV footages.