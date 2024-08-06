Samarth and Gharaunda Schemes for Disabled Persons in Distress

The National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation (Intellectual Disability) and Multiple Disabilities, an autonomous body under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) is implementing Samarth (Respite Care scheme), Gharaunda (Group Home for Adults scheme) for lifelong care and support as well as Samarth-cum-Gharaunda (Residential Care scheme) for these Persons with Disabilities who are orphans, whose families are in distress and Persons with these Disabilities (PwD) from households living below poverty line through its Registered Organizations (ROs) in the country.

The National Trust has set up Samarth (Respite Care scheme) centres, Gharaunda (Group Home for Adults) centres and Samarth-cum-Gharaunda (Residential Care scheme) centres at 40 places in the country through its Registered Organizations, as per detail given in Annexure-A .