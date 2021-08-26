Samantha Akkineni raises the fashion quotient as she hits the screens for Myntra’s mega brand campaign

New Delhi: Myntra has unveiled its latest ad films featuring its brand ambassador, Samantha Akkineni, as part of a star-studded brand campaign that was launched earlier this month. The campaign is aimed at reinforcing Myntra’s position as ‘India’s Fashion Expert’, featuring a diverse superstar cast who are admired for their films and fashion. Samantha will appear in two ad films promoting women’s western wear and ethnic wear, largely across electronic and digital platforms in the south.

An extremely talented and renowned film personality, Samantha is a face of the Myntra brand and has been instrumental in connecting the brand with her wide fan base, since the beginning of her association with Myntra last year, in the south and beyond. A four-time Filmfare award winner and philanthropist, she is also a household name across multiple states in the region and is widely known for her critically-acclaimed roles in regional movies as well as her work on OTT. Her fashion quotient and impeccable style, along with her strong appeal among native audiences, will further help establish Myntra as the go-to destination for fashion in this region, and beyond.

With the roll out of the new ad films, Myntra is all set to strengthen its strong connect with its consumers, influence and accelerate the business, further strengthening its leadership in the market.

About the brand campaign

The brand campaign has been developed to reach the ever-growing community of fashion lovers from all walks of life and make fashion expertise accessible with the help of India’s most loved and popular trendsetters. The campaign delivers a brief, yet profound message of Myntra as India’s Fashion Expert, leaving consumers with a direct, clear, and memorable takeaway: ‘If it’s fashion, it’s Myntra’. Additionally, the messaging surrounds Myntra’s unique differentiating features like Myntra Studio, a shoppable fashion feed where customers can get inspired and shop the looks of India’s top influencers and Photo Search, a feature that enables users to shop any item with just a click. Together with guaranteed and hassle-free exchange and returns, Myntra shows how it is truly ‘India’s Fashion Expert’ which understands everybody’s fashion needs.

About the ad films

In the ad films, viewers witness their favorite actor Samantha being projected as a personification of the Myntra brand, as she walks them through the brand’s value propositions, with varying backgrounds and stunning looks. Samantha appears chic and classy in the films for western and ethnic wear respectively, raising aspiration for Myntra as the brand targets an ever-growing community of fashion lovers from all walks of life, establishing itself as India’s Fashion Expert. The films raise the bar on what shoppers can expect from Myntra, several notches, such as access to a handpicked curation of ethnic and western styles, celeb looks and more, because anything less is ‘not enough’ for the fashion lovers who deserve more and the best and Myntra as India’s Fashion Expert is here to help! In addition to this, the film also highlights Myntra’s exemplary after sales services such as exchange, returns, and refund.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Myntra’s brand ambassador and sensation Samantha Akkineni stated, “I have been associated with Myntra for almost a year now and the experience has been nothing short of fulfilling. Fashion to me is an everyday affair, so is it for a growing number of people who are looking forward to experimenting with new looks and styles more often than ever. Myntra’s know-how of the fashion needs of people and its ability to keep up with the latest trends sets it apart, making it a necessity for the fashion conscious. I am delighted to be a part of the new ad films and bring my fans closer to their favourite styles.”

Speaking on the launch of the ad films, Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra, said, “Samantha has impressed millions across the country with her talent and is the talk of the town for her acting prowess and fashion choices. Her fashion sense is something her wide fan base, particularly in the south, aspires for, and her influence over the fashion choices of the youth is unparalleled. Being a household name in the region, Samantha will be key in bringing audiences from these regions onboard our platform. We are glad to have a star of her caliber as the face of Myntra to reinforce Myntra’s image and perception as India’s Fashion Expert.”

Myntra is implementing a 360-degree approach, leveraging TV, Digital and Social platforms to deliver the campaign ad films across the nation.