Samajik Adhikarita Shivir for Senior Citizens & Divyangjan to be organised by DEPwD in Kakching, Manipur

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to Sr. Citizens & Divyangjan under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) & ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and Department of Social Welfare, Manipur on 07.01.2022 at Langmeidong Public Play Ground in Kakching District of Manipur.

A total of 1895 aids and assistive devices worth of Rs.64.05 Lacs will be distributed free of cost among the pre-identified 387 Sr. Citizens beneficiaries under RVY & 144 Divyangjan under ADIP Scheme. The Distribution of different kind of Aids & Assistive Devices like Wheelchair, Tricycle, C.P. Chair, Walking Stick, Smart Cane, Hearing Aid, Dentures, Knee Brace, Walker, Foot Care Unit ect. will be done at Block/Panchayat level by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The inaugural camp to be held on 07.01.2022 at 12.00 Noon. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India shall be the Chief Guest of the function along with Dr. Radheshyam Yumnam, Member of Legislative Assembly, Hiyanglam who will be present as Guest of Honour during the function.

Senior officers from ALIMCO and District Administration will also be present during the function.