‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Divyangjan in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and to senior citizens under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Farrukhabad on 29th October, 2021 at JJR Guest House, Shamshidabad Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 6530 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.1.46 crore will be distributed free of cost to 288 Divyangjan and 756 Senior citizens by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The inaugural function to be held on 29th October, 2021 at 11.00 AM, will be attended virtually as the Chief Guest Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and function will be presided over by Shri Mukesh Rajput, Member of Parliament, Farrukhabad. Member of Parliament will be attending the function by being physically present at the venue of main function.

Senior officers from ALIMCO and District Administration will also be present virtually/in person during the function.