Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens on 6th April, 2022 at Chitradurga, Karnataka.

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior citizens under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Chitradurga on 06.04.2022 at 13:30 PM in Murugharajendra Stadium, Near Challakere Bypass, Chitradurga District, Karnataka.

A total of 3624 aids and assistive devices of different categories with value of worth Rs. 143.44 Lakhs will be distributed free of cost among pre identified 1293 Divyangjan and 434 Senior Citizens during assessment camps of Chitradurga, District.

Shri A Narayanawami, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment will be the chief guest of the function. The function will be organized in the presence of Shri B.C Patil, Minister of Agriculture Department, Government of Karnataka, Shri B. Sriramulu, Minister of Transport and Tribal Welfare, Government of Karnataka, Shri Thippareddy, MLA, Chitradurga and other local public representatives.

Senior officers from ALIMCO and District Administration, Chitradurga will also be present during the function.