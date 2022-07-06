‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to Divyangjan under ADIP Scheme in Palamu, District, Jharkhand

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Palamu on 08.07.2022 at 11:00 AM at Town Hall, Medininagar in Palamu District of Jharkhand.

A total of 1628 Aids and Assistive devices of different categories with value of worth Rs. 115.72 Lakhs will be distributed free of cost among 1014 pre identified Divyangjan who were assessed during assessment camps organized by ALIMCO during the month of February and March this year in the various location of Palamu District.

Ku. Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment will be the Chief Guest of the function and will inaugurate the camp virtually through video conference. The function will be organized in the august presence of Shri Vishnu Dayal Ram, Member of Parliament, Palamu constituency, Shri Sunil Kumar Singh, Member of Parliament, Chatra and other local public representatives who will participate ‘in person’ at main venue of the function.

Senior officers from ALIMCO and District Administration, Palamu shall also be present during the function.

The Link of live streaming of the above event is as under:- https://youtu.be/bkDBu0idHuE