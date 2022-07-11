‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to Divyangjan and Senior Citizens in Kannauj District, U.P

New Delhi: A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan and Senior citizens under the ADIP and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana scheme respectively of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Kannauj on 12 July 2022 at 11:00 AM at PSM Degree Collage, Kannauj District in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 7319 Aids and Assistive devices of different categories with value of worth Rs. 446.40 Lakhs will be distributed free of cost among 1973 pre identified Divyangjan and Senior Citizens beneficiaries who were assessed during assessment camps organized by ALIMCO at the various locations of Kannauj District.

Sushri Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment will be the Chief Guest of the function and will inaugurate the camp virtually through video conference. The function will be organized in the august presence of Shri Subrat Pathak, Member of Parliament, Kannauj constituency and other local public representatives who will participate ‘in person’ at main venue of the function.

Senior officers from District Administration, Kannauj and ALIMCO shall also be present during the function.

The Link of live streaming of the above event is as under :-

https://youtu.be/x9NzbojOYZ8