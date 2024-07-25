SAMADHAN Portal: New Platform for Resolving Labour Issues

SAMADHAN Portal was launched for facilitating filing of industrial disputes by the workmen, employers and trade unions under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. It also has facilities for filing of claim cases by workers under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 & the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

The portal has user-friendly interface and has enhanced transparency and efficiency of grievance resolution for all stakeholders in the following manner: –

Online Filing: The workmen / trade unions / management can file their disputes and claims by logging into the portal through computer, UMANG app round the clock and also by visiting nearest Common Services Centres. Tracking: The workmen can track the status of its disputes/claims on the portal itself. Transparency: All the notices and other such documents issued during the grievance redressal process are sent online through SMS and email. Faster Disposal: online mechanism has helped in faster disposal of cases. Monitoring: The portal also helps in increasing efficiency by providing tools for internal monitoring of grievances.

The number of complaints received and disposed on the SAMADHAN Portal, year-wise is as under: