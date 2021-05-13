“Salute to your spirit of service and courage”- CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that in a terrible epidemic like Covid, you are serving the patients day and night with full dedication, without worrying for your own life. There is no religion greater than this. I salute your spirit of service and courage on behalf of the 8 crore people of the state. You are our greatest support in this time of crisis. Along with serving others, take care of yourself.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the nursing staff of the state through video conferencing and webcasting on International Nursing Day, today. Health Commissioner Shri Akash Tripathi etc. were present in the VC.



Remembers Florence Nightingale “Lady with the Lamp”



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Florence Nightingale “Lady with the Lamp” started the great tradition of nursing, 200 years ago. She used to find and treat the wounded soldiers while carrying lanterns with her during the war. International Nursing Day is celebrated on her birthday. Today we all bow to her.



Work of state nurses appreciated



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan while appreciating the work of the nurses of the state said that the work of serving patients while constantly risking your own life is praiseworthy. He appreciated their work, referring to Bhopal’s nurse Saroj Yadav, Vidisha’s nurse Sunita Tiwari, Agar-Malwa’s nurse Archana Rai, Tikamgarh’s nurse Prafullit Peter, Hamidia Bhopal’s Razia Mansoori, Indore’s nursing incharge Dr. Jyoti Sharma. He also made a mention of 15 nurses from Morena, who canceled their vacations. One of them even extended her marriage. The nurses of Indore are encouraging the patients by singing songs.



Do not waste a single dose of vaccine



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the work of vaccination is being done on a war footing in the state. Dosages of 5 crore 29 lakh vaccines have been ordered for the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that care should be taken to ensure that not a single dose of the vaccine is wasted.





