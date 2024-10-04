Sales on ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ surpassed Rs 2 crore at Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place, Delhi

On the appeal of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the pioneer of ‘New India’s New Khadi’, the people of Delhi have made the best ever record of purchasing Khadi and Village Industries products.

On 2 October, on the day of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’, the flagship ‘Khadi Bhawan’ of Regal Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi, for the first time in a day, has recorded the maximum sale of Khadi and Village Industry products worth Rs 2 crore 1 lakh 37 thousand, which is a highest record in the history of Khadi and Village Industry compared to any Khadi store in the country.

Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, has attributed the unprecedented sale of revered Bapu’s legacy Khadi on Gandhi Jayanti to the ‘brand power’ of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the ‘Charkha Kranti’ booming from the last 10 years under his leadership.

Chairman KVIC in a statement opined that on 29 September 2024, in the 114th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, the Hon’ble Prime Minister had appealed to the countrymen to buy ‘Made in India’ and local products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign during the festive season. This has had a great impact on the people. It is the outcome of his appeal that in the past years, every year on Gandhi Jayanti, a new record of sale of Khadi and Village Industry products has been generated, which shows that the ‘Charkha Kranti’ booming under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has now become the ‘Guarantee of Developed India’.

According to the latest sales figures, Khadi and Village Industry products worth Rs 2.01 crore were sold at Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place, Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti, which includes cotton Khadi worth Rs 67.32 lakh, silk Khadi worth Rs 44.75 lakh, woolen Khadi worth Rs 7.61 lakh, poly Khadi worth Rs 1.87 lakh, readymade Khadi worth Rs 65.09 lakh, village industry products worth Rs 12.29 lakh and handicraft products worth Rs 2.44 lakh. In comparison to last year, this time the maximum sale of cotton Khadi took place. While cotton khadi worth Rs 26.89 lakh was sold in the year 2023, this time it reached Rs 67.32 lakh with an increase of 150.35 percent. The increasing sales of readymade merchandises is a symbol of the fact that the youth is promptly adopting khadi.

Year-wise sales figures of ‘Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan’, Connaught Place, Delhi

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 Sale Rs1.01 crore Rs1.34 crore Rs1.52crore Rs 2.01crore

Broadcast in the 114th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on 29 September 2024.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s appeal to the Citizens of India

“Friends, in this festive season you can once again reiterate your old resolves. Anything you buy, should necessarily be ‘Made in India’… Anything you gift that too should be Made in India. Merely buying earthen lamps is not ‘Vocal for Local’. You should promote local products made in your area more and more. Any such product, that has been made with the sweat of an Indian artisan, that is made on Indian soil, is our pride – we always have to lend glory to this pride.”

– Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister