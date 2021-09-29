Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

New Delhi : The Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated 02nd January 2018. As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.
State Bank of India (SBI), in the XVIII Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches ( as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 01.10.2021 to 10.10.2021.
The Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.
ANNEXURE
Electoral Bond Scheme – 2018
29 Existing Authorized Branches
Sl. No.
State/UT
Name of the Branch & Address
Branch Code No.
Delhi
Delhi Main Branch
11, Parliament Street,
New Delhi – 110001
00691
Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh
Chandigarh Main Branch
SCO 43-48, Banking Square, Sector-17B, Chandigarh, Distt: Chandigarh
State: Chandigarh, Pin : 160017
00628
Himachal Pradesh
Shimla Main Branch
Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla, District : Shimla
State: Himachal Pradesh,
Pin : 171003
00718
Jammu and Kashmir
Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch
Badami Bagh
Cantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir
Dist : Badgam,
State: Jammu & Kashmir
Pin : 190001
02295
Uttarakhand
Dehra Dun Main Branch
4, Convent Road, Dehradun Uttarakhand, District : Dehradun
State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001
00630
Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor, Zonal Office Sector
10 B Gandhinagar
Distt: Gandhinagar,
State : Gujarat Pin:382010.
01355
Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal Main Branch T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh,
District : Bhopal,
State: Madhya Pradesh,
Pin : 462003
01308
Chhattisgarh
Raipur Main Branch
P.B.NO.29/61,
Jaistambh Chowk, Raipur,
District : Raipur
State : Chhatisgarh Pin: 492001
00461
Rajasthan
Jaipur Main Branch
P.B.No.72, Sanganeri Gate
Jaipur, Rajasthan District: Jaipur, State: Rajasthan.
Pin : 302003
00656
Maharashtra
Mumbai Main Branch
Mumbai Samachar Marg
Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra Pin: 400001
00300
Goa,
Lakshadweep
Panaji Branch
Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand,
Dayanand Bandodkar Marg,
Panaji, Goa.
District : North Goa,
State : Goa, Pin: 403001
00509
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow Main Branch
Tarawali Kothi, Motimahal Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
District :Lucknow,
State: Uttar Pradesh
Pin : 226001
00125
Odisha
Bhubaneswar Main Branch
P.B.NO.14, Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar
District : Khurda
State: Odisha, Pin : 751001
00041
West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar
Kolkata Main Branch
Samriddhi Bhawan
1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, District :Kolkata.
State: West Bengal. 3
Pin : 700001
00001
Bihar
Patna Main Branch
West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna,
Bihar. Pin: 800001
00152
Jharkhand
Ranchi Branch
Court Compound,
Jharkhand, District : Ranchi,
State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001
00167
Sikkim
Gangtok Branch
M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM
Dist: East Sikkim
State : Sikkim Pin : 737101
00232
Arunachal Pradesh
Itanagar Branch
TT Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
District : Papumpare
State : Arunachal Pradesh
Pin : 791111
06091
Nagaland
Kohima Branch
Near deputy commissioner’s office
Kohima
Nagaland Pin: 797001
00214
Assam
Guwahati Branch
Pan Bazar, MG Road,
Kamrup, Guwahati, Pin: 781001
00078
Manipur
Imphal Branch
M G Avenue, Imphal west
Manipur
Pin: 795001
00092
Meghalaya
Shilong Branch
MG Road, Near General PO
Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E),
Meghalaya, Pin: 793001
00181
Mizoram
Aizawl Branch
Solomns cave
District: Aizawl, Mizoram
Pin: 796001
01539
Tripura
Agartala Branch
Hari Ganga Basak road,
Agartala
District: Tripura (W), Tripura
Pin: 799001
00002
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam Branch
Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction, Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off, Visakhapatnam,
District: Visakhapatnam
State : Andhra Pradesh
Pin : 530002
00952
Telangana
Hyderabad Main Branch
Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad.
District : Hyderabad
State: Telangana
Pin : 500095
00847
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
Chennai Main Branch
336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys, Chennai.
State: Tamil Nadu
Pin : 600001
00800
Karnataka
Bengaluru Main Branch
Post Bag No.5310,
St. Marks Road, Bangalore,
District :Bangalore Urban,
State: Karnataka, Pin : 560001
00813
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram Branch
P.B.No.14, M.G.Road, Thiruvananthapuram,
District : Thiruvananthapuram,
State: Kerala, Pin: 695001
00941