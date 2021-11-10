Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd. – Launches the MyHome Range; previews with Windows & Shower Cubicles

New Delhi: Saint-Gobain launched its suite of innovative home solutions under the MyHome range, at Fairfield by Marriott Visakhapatnam. The range is aimed at bringing end-to-end solutions for every home, right from offering design ideas to installation and after-sales service. Customers can get a first-hand experience of the products at the MyHome Store, coming up at Sline Studio Shankar Muttam Road, Vizag among the many stores pan-India that showcase the range of products and solutions.

MyHome solutions cover multiple applications for homes; be it solutions for the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, kids’ room, home-office or the exteriors, the MyHome range perfectly caters to every need. With the freedom to customize, the customer is indeed spoilt for choice when it comes to curating everything that the home deserves. By providing the entire suite of solutions under one roof, Saint-Gobain aims to create a hassle-free process, while delivering state-of-the-art products and solutions at the end-consumer’s doorstep.

As part of the MyHome launch, Saint-Gobain unveiled its UPvC Windows collection, followed by the Shower Cubicles. The products are manufactured at Saint-Gobain’s highly automated & digitalized manufacturing plants. The solutions are fully customized – the consumer can choose from a permutation and combination of different product types, sizes, glazing and accessories to align with the aesthetics of their home. Saint-Gobain Windows are India’s first fully integrated offering comprising Glass, Profiles, Hardware and doorstep measurement & installation. Manufactured with European Engineering and Design, the windows are not only Elegant and Everlasting but also Effortless in usage. The Shower Cubicles range too comprises a full service offering consisting of Glass and Hardware along with doorstep measurement and installation. They are available in 500+ design options to suit a bathroom of any size and shape.

The Executive Director of Home and Hospitality Business, Mr. Hemant Khurana, said “Saint-Gobain’s purpose is to make the world a better home. The MyHome offering in India is our initiative to deliver products, solutions & services that enhance the wellbeing in Indian homes while partnering the consumer from design to execution. The windows and shower cubicles range we are launching, are among the many solutions that we aim to introduce in the coming days. Besides windows and shower cubicles, we would continue to invest ahead of time to build capacity, competence and capability, to deliver solutions that include shutters for kitchens & wardrobes, ready-to-use products like LED mirrors and glass writing boards. This would be in addition to products from our companies that are market leaders such as Glass, Gyproc Plasterboards & Plasters, CertainTeed range of roofing solutions and water proofing and tiling solutions under Weber”.

Mr. Srihari K, Business Head, Home & Hospitality Business, Saint-Gobain India, said “Our focus is to deliver wellbeing to the end consumers and this launch is an important milestone in our journey. We have developed several innovative solutions in collaboration with the research fraternity and our industry partners. For example, our Windows come with completely customisable solutions that can be deployed for a home of any size and shape. The fulfilment process is digitalized end-to-end – from measurement to manufacture to installation. Customers can get a first-hand experience of the Windows and other MyHome solutions like Shower Cubicles, Shutters for Wardrobes and Kitchen cabinets, LeD Mirrors, etc., in several outlets across the state including the MyHome brand store located at Sline Studio Shankar Muttam Road, Vizag.

The event was graced by practicing architects/interior designers as well as leading names in the industry from across the state. The keynote address by renowned architect Swapnil Valvatkar kept the audience engrossed.

Saint-Gobain India is a part of the 355-year-old transnational Saint-Gobain group worldwide, that operates in 70 countries. Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes high performance materials and solutions, which are used in residential commercial & industrial applications.