Sainik School Bhubaneswar To Commemorate Diamond Jubilee On 24th, 25th December

Bhubaneswar: Sainik School Bhubaneswar was established on 15th Jan, 1962, by our visionary former Chief Minister, Shri Biju Pattanaik and the present building of this ‘Temple of Learning’ was inaugurated by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on 8th Jan, 1964. In 2022, this premiere institution completed 60 glorious years of its service, to the nation and is going to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee on 24th and 25th Dec, 2022. This gala event has been organized by the School in unison with the Old Boys’ Association (OBA), which also celebrates its 50th anniversary, this year. As the dates of the event get nearer, thousands of enthusiastic alumni along with their families have set off from across the world to congregate for this occasion and they look forward to visiting their alma mater, teachers and catching up with their batchmates, after a long time. The School has invited all the former Principals, Headmasters, Registrars, Retired teachers to be a part of the Diamond Jubilee festivities.



On 24th December, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. He will be received by the illustrious OBEAN of the School, Shri RP Swain, Minister of Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, Col Balu Bharath, Principal; Lt Gen JK Mohanty (Retd.) and Shri Hardaman Singh, President, OBA. As per the programme, this celebration will commence with the Hon’ble Chief Minister, unveiling the bust of Shri Biju Pattanaik, the Founding father of the School followed by the felicitation of the parents of the braveheart of the school, Captain Ashutosh Kumar, who was posthumously awarded the “Shaurya Chakra” for his gallant act against the terrorists at the J&K border on 8th Nov, 2020.



On the second day of the celebration, on 25th Dec, His Excellency, Professor Ganeshi Lal, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha would be the Chief Guest. His Excellency will lay a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, in the honour of the seventeen valiant heroes of the school. Further, the Governor would release a souvenir of the OBA and felicitate the revered retired teachers and address the school cadets. The other esteemed guests who would be present are Lt Gen Anil Kumar Samantara, SM*, DG Infantry; Cmde Somen Banerjee, DDG NCC Directorate and Cmde NP Pradeep, Commanding Officer, INS Chilka. During these two days, various interesting shows like Army Dog Show, Counter Terrorism Operation Demo, Aerobics, Army Band, Naval Band and a March-past of respective Alumni batches will take place.



On its first cultural evening on 24th Dec, different cultural dance forms like Gotipua, Singhari, Purulia Chhau along with Taal Baadya and performances by the school cadets are organized. On 25th Dec evening, the noted Singer from Odisha, Mr. Rituraj Mohanty, will set the stage on fire. Apart from these events, there will be a Medical and Blood Donation Camp in the morning and Basketball matches between the OBEANS and the young Cadets, later in the day. About 3500 Alumni will join in the grand event. The School Authorities, Old Boys of the School and the Cadets are leaving no stone unturned in making this event, a memorable one for years to come.