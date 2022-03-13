Sainik School Bhubaneswar celebrates Investiture Ceremony

Bhubaneswar: On 13th March 2022, Sainik School Bhubaneswar commemorated the Investiture Ceremony with great enthusiasm, at the Vivekanand Hall which reverberated with the martial tune played by the School Band and the excellent parade showcased by the senior cadets. It’s a momentous occasion for the cadets as it provides them an opportunity to shoulder the responsibility and develop various leadership qualities. Gp Capt S Dominic Rayan, Principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by Cdr Pritika Sharma, Administrative Officer, Cdr Usha Sangwan, Vice Principal and Mr B Pradhan, Senior Master. A total of 35 cadets were honoured with various ranks as School Appointments and House Appointments. Cadet Sambhu Kumar was conferred the rank of School Captain by the Chief Guest. Cdt Priti Ranjan, Cdt Subham Sahoo, Cdt Aurokrupa Sahoo, Cdt Om Jena and Cdt Sai Priya Dash received the rank epaulets as School Adjutant, Academic Captain, Cultural Captain, Sports Captain and Mess Captain respectively. In his address, Principal, Gp Capt S Dominic Rayan, congratulated the rank holders and appealed them to shoulder the assigned responsibilities, with true spirit and perseverance. He exhorted the Cadets to dream big and follow the path of truthfulness, honesty, punctuality, dedication and obedience, which is crucial for today’s youth. All the staff members and about 600 cadets witnessed the programme. This event was coordinated by Mr Bikash Debta and he administered the Oath taken by the Rank holders.

