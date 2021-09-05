Sainik School Bhubaneswar Celebrates Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

Bhubaneswar: The Staff and the Cadets of Sainik School Bhubaneswar participated in the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 to commemorate the 75th Independence Day “ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. During the inaugural session of the same all the staff members and the cdts of SS Bhubaneswar took the pledge to perform a plog run of 2 kms in their surrounding areas and pay their tribute to the father of the Nation on 2nd October. The teachers guided the cadets to keep their surroundings clean so as to get fresh air and reduce pollution etc. An unclean environment leads to unhealthy state of the society, invasion of diseases and many more. Keeping the environment neat and clean will help us to lead a healthy life. The staff members and the Cdts participated in the events like running, walking, cycling and different exercises on regular basis. They actively participated in different types of physical activities from 15th Aug to 04th Sep and covered more than 2000 kms distance in running and cycling.

Fit India movement in the school is aimed to create physical awareness among the Students and the Staff through various physical activities to keep them physically fit in their respective lives. Being physically fit results in improvement of the overall well being. Fit India Freedom Run involves teaching and practising the art of taking care of one’s body and health daily. Sainik School Bhubaneswar is gives equal importance to physical fitness as much as it gives important to its academics. This movement has definitely made all of us health conscious and it has been the testimony of our will power to excel by all the Staff members and the Cadets of the School who had participated enthusiastically.

