SAIL undertakes CSR on International Day of Persons with Disabilities with distribution of assistive device

New Delhi : On the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ on 3rd December, 2022,The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the Maharatna Steel Public Sector, distributed assistive devices to Persons with Disabilities (Divyang jan) across its Plants/Units and Corporate Office at New Delhi. SAIL has engaged Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to undertake this Priority Program under SAIL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Smt. Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL along with other senior officials of the Company was present during the event at New Delhi.

This priority programof SAIL will be held across several locations in the country, mostly in the areas of operation of SAIL, in a phased manner under ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Divyang jan are being empowered through assistive aids like tricycle, motorized tricycles, smart canes & smart phones for visually impaired and hearing aids among others.

Currently, SAIL supports various focused facilities dedicated for Divyang jan at its plant locations viz ‘ School for Blind, Deaf and Mentally challenged children’ and ‘Home and Hope’ at Rourkela, ‘Ashalata Kendra’ at Bokaro, ‘Handicapped Oriented Education Program’ and ‘Durgapur Handicapped Happy Home’ at Durgapur, and ‘Cheshire Home’ at Burnpur.