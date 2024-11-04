SAIL signs MoU with ASCI Hyderabad for academic collaboration

An MoU has been signed between Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad for academic collaboration on 04th November, 2024 at the company’s Corporate Office in New Delhi.

This MoU would facilitate the conduct of customized Management Development Programmes for the newly promoted executives of SAIL, among others. Collaboration with reputed institutions is part of the overall Learning & Development (L&D) strategy of SAIL to provide further academic exposure to the company’s executives facilitating them to grow in their leadership positions.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri KK Singh, Director (Personnel), SAIL and Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, Director, ASCI, Hyderabad.