SAIL signs agreement with AAI to facilitate commercial operations at Rourkela airport under UDAN scheme

The Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL and the Airport Authority of India, AAI signed an Operation and Management agreement on Friday in New Delhi to facilitate commercial operations from Rourkela in Odisha. SAIL, in 2018, had signed a MOU for the use of its own airport, under the UDAN scheme, for the operation of commercial flights. Now, SAIL has signed the Operation and Management contract with AAI, through its Rourkela Steel Plant, to facilitate the commencement of commercial flights from Rourkela. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has provided financial support for the up-gradation of this airport. The government of Odisha will provide the security, fire, and ambulance services, besides helping with other local clearances. AAI, on behalf of SAIL-Rourkela Steel Plant, will operate and manage the airport.

The airport will provide relief to all air travellers from the industrial town of Rourkela and the surrounding areas. The commencement of air services is also important in view of the forthcoming Hockey World Cup, where 20 out of the total 44 matches are being held at Rourkela in January 2023.