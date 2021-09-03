SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant participates in Fit India Freedom Run to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant joined the nation wide fitness drive by participating in Fit India Freedom Run to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Shri Amarendu Prakash, Director Incharge, BSL and RSP flagged off the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Prakash encouraged all to take utmost care of their health and adopt the mantra of ‘Fitness ki dose aadha ghanta roz.’. The DIC said that health and safety go together and neither of them can be compromised at any cost.

The run commenced with a pledge taking ceremony where everyone resolved to include physical activity of at least thirty minutes daily in their lives.

The main aim of the Run4India programme is to enlist more and more participation of citizens of the country in this momentous celebration of 75 years of Indian Independence and also ensure health, fitness and well-being of every citizen of the country.