SAIL records best ever monthly production in January 2023

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Steel, has recorded the best ever monthly production in January 2023. Crude Steel production of 1.72 Million Tonne (MT) during January 2023 is the best ever monthly performance registering an impressive growth over the previous best achieved in March 2022. SAIL also achieved the best ever monthly production of hot metal and saleable steel at 1.8 MT and 1.61 MT during this month, registering growth over the previous best recorded in March 2022.