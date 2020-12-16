SAIL receives Golden Peacock Environment Management Award 2020

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been awarded with the prestigious Golden Peacock Environment Management Award for the year 2020 in the Steel Sector by the Institute of Directors.

Lauding the efforts of SAIL collective,Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL said, “SAIL has been the winner of this award for successive two years and this bears testimony to the efforts made by the Company for sustainable and environmentally responsible steel making. This award is one of the most coveted awards in the category. Considering various environmental issues leading to global warming and climate change, the award encourages corporates to enhance their environmental performance and to compete with peers to set benchmarks”.

SAIL, as its Corporate Responsibility for Environment Protection continuously focuses on adopting various environmental measures including, upgrading of pollution control facilities, treatment & recirculation of wastewater from individual units & outfalls, enhancement in the green cover in & around Plants & Units, efficient handling of different solid wastes (viz. process waste, hazardous waste, canteen/township waste), carbon sequestration through afforestation, eco-restoration of mined out area, among others. Also, the impact of SAIL’s initiatives and best practices on improving cleaner environment, reducing emissions & discharges, mitigating impacts of climate change and helping the Company to conduct its operations in environmentally benign manner has been recognized.

The award was conferred on SAIL in a virtual award presentation ceremony held yesterday.

Related

comments