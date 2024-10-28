SAIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2024

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) today inaugurated Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) from 28th October till 3rd November, 2024 to promote integrity, transparency and ethical practices in SAIL. The program commenced at SAIL’s Corporate Office with Shri Amarendu Prakash, Chairman, SAIL, Shri VS Chakravarthy, Director (Commercial), Shri AK Tulsiani, Director (Finance), Shri KK Singh, Director (Personnel), Shri AK Singh, Director (Technical, Projects & Raw Materials) and Shri SN Gupta, CVO, SAIL offering floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Thereafter, Integrity pledge was administered by Shri Amarendu Prakash, Chairman, SAIL to the SAIL collective.

The VAW will see an array of activities across SAIL Plants and Units aimed at reinforcing ethical standards within SAIL. These activities include slogan writing, quiz, painting competitions and interactive sessions among others. SAIL employees, family members and students across SAIL Plants and Units will be participating in these activities. During the VAW Campaign period (from 15th August to 15th November, 2024), various outreach programmes such as Gram Sabhas, Vendor meets, programmes / activities by Ethics Clubs in SAIL townships are being conducted in SAIL Plants and Units to create awareness among stakeholders & school children.

Shri Amarendu Prakash addressed the SAIL collective and said, “Integrity is not just about compliance, it is about building a culture where ethical behavior is second nature. Our commitment to integrity and transparency is an important factor in driving our organization’s success”. Shri S N Gupta, CVO, SAIL while addressing the gathering, highlighted the need for review of existing systems and procedures with a view to enhance transparency & accountability.