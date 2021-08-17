SAIL, Ministry of Steel, actively participates in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

New Delhi : Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Steel has undertaken several activities at its various Plants and Units to commemorate the 75 years of India’s independence under the banner of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

At SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant the celebrations began with a massive plantation drive on 12th August 2021. The drive was started by planting a ‘Bakul’ sapling at Rourkela House. Simultaneous plantation activity was carried out adjacent to Sector – 20 Ground, by different groups like senior citizens, Yoga groups from different Community Centres, Covid warriors, members of Rotary Club members, CISF personnel and employees of Town engineering, Town Services and CSR. Around 325 flowering shrubs like Kanchan, Kumkum, Patuli, Cassealata and Bakul were planted in different batches to mark the occasion.

The plantation activity will continue during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Meanwhile, the Steel Plant has also chalked out further series of activities to commemorate the momentous 75 years of Independence with active participation of employees and different segments of the society.

SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant also joined the nationwide fitness drive by participating in Fit India Freedom Run launched to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 13th August, 2021. The run commenced with a pledge taking ceremony where everyone resolved to include physical activity of at least 30 minutes daily in their lives. The main aim of the Run4India programme is to enlist more and more participation of citizens of the country in the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence and also ensure health, fitness and well-being of every citizen.

One of the flagship units of SAIL, Bhilai Steel Plant has also undertaken a series of activities to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which has seen active participation. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, 75 saplings were planted at Ispat Bhavan and near Maitri Bagh.

A Quiz on [email protected] was organised for Management Trainees at HRD Centre. An online ‘Kavi Sammelan’ was organised by Rajbhasha Department. An Exhibition Women’s Hockey Match was also held at Handball Ground. A Fit India Run was organized by SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant at the BSL’s Mohan Kumar Mangalam stadium under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. A large number of people including senior officers, executives and management trainees participated.