SAIL declares financial results for Second Quarter(Q2) and first half year(H1) for Financial Year 2024-25

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has declared its financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30th September, 2024.
Key highlights:
Performance of Q2 FY 25 (Standalone) at a glance:
|Unit
|Q2 23-24
|Q1 24-25
|Q2 24-25
|Crude Steel Production
|Million Tonne
|4.80
|4.68
|4.76
|Sales Volume
|Million Tonne
|4.77
|4.01
|4.10
|Revenue from Operations
|Rs. Crore
|29,714
|23,998
|24,675
|Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)
|Rs. Crore
|4,043
|2,420
|3,174
|Profit Before Exceptional Items and Tax
|Rs. Crore
|2,111
|326
|1,113
|Exceptional Items
|Rs. Crore
|415
|312
|0
|Profit Before Tax (PBT)
|Rs. Crore
|1,696
|14
|1,113
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|Rs. Crore
|1,241
|11
|834
Performance of H1 FY’25 (Standalone) at a glance:
|Unit
|H1 23-24
|H1 24-25
|Crude Steel Production
|Million Tonne
|9.47
|9.46
|Sales Volume
|Million Tonne
|8.65
|8.11
|Revenue from Operations
|Rs. Crore
|54,071
|48,672
|Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)
|Rs. Crore
|6,132
|5,593
|Profit Before Exceptional Items and Tax
|Rs. Crore
|2,313
|1,439
|Exceptional Items
|Rs. Crore
|415
|312
|Profit Before Tax (PBT)
|Rs. Crore
|1,898
|1,127
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|Rs. Crore
|1,390
|844
The company’s performance in the second quarter of the current financial year has shown improvement compared to the previous quarter. Revenue from operations, EBITDA, and sales volume all increased in Q2 FY’25 over Q1 FY’25. However, lower performance in Q2 FY’25 compared to the same period last year (Q2 FY’24) was influenced by factors like cheaper imports and decrease in prices.
Commenting on the results, SAIL Chairman Shri Amarendu Prakash said, “We expect H2 FY’25 to bring more promising results compared to H1 FY’25, which was impacted by various challenges. Moving forward, with expected downtrend in steel imports and projected growth in GDP & capital expenditure, H2 FY’25 may yield better performance”.