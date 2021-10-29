SAIL declares consolidated net profit of Rs 4339 Crore in Q2 FY’22

New Delhi: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under Ministry of Steel has declared the financial results of the company for the second quarter (July – Sep’21) and H1 (Apr – Sep’21) of this financial year (FY 2021-22) today.
Key highlights of SAIL’s performance during Q2 FY’22:
- Crude Steel Production : 4.468 Million Tonnes
- Saleable Steel Sales : 4.280 Million Tonnes
- Best ever Quarterly EBITDA, Profit Before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT).
- Gross borrowings at Rs 22,478 Crore as on 30.09.2021 as against Rs 35,350 Crore as on 31.03.2021, which is a reduction of Rs 12,872 Crore during H1 FY’22
- Company’s board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY’22 to the shareholders.
SAIL’s Financial Performance at a glance
(In Rs. Crore)
|Standalone
|Consolidated
|Q1 FY’22
|Q2 FY’22
|H1 FY’22
|H1 FY’21
|Q1 FY’22
|Q2 FY’22
|H1 FY’22
|H1 FY’21
|Revenue from Operations
|20642
|26827
|47469
|25991
|20643
|26828
|47471
|25993
|EBITDA
|6674
|7248
|13921
|1973
|6741
|7290
|14031
|2078
|PBT
|5145
|5753
|10898
|(1374)
|5212
|5795
|11007
|(1270)
|PAT
|3850
|4304
|8154
|(877)
|3897
|4339
|8236
|(790)
