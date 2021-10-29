SAIL declares consolidated net profit of Rs 4339 Crore in Q2 FY’22

New Delhi: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under Ministry of Steel has declared the financial results of the company for the second quarter (July – Sep’21) and H1 (Apr – Sep’21) of this financial year (FY 2021-22) today.

Key highlights of SAIL’s performance during Q2 FY’22:

Crude Steel Production : 4.468 Million Tonnes

Saleable Steel Sales : 4.280 Million Tonnes

Best ever Quarterly EBITDA, Profit Before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT).

Gross borrowings at Rs 22,478 Crore as on 30.09.2021 as against Rs 35,350 Crore as on 31.03.2021, which is a reduction of Rs 12,872 Crore during H1 FY’22

Company’s board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY’22 to the shareholders.

SAIL’s Financial Performance at a glance

(In Rs. Crore)

Standalone Consolidated Q1 FY’22 Q2 FY’22 H1 FY’22 H1 FY’21 Q1 FY’22 Q2 FY’22 H1 FY’22 H1 FY’21 Revenue from Operations 20642 26827 47469 25991 20643 26828 47471 25993 EBITDA 6674 7248 13921 1973 6741 7290 14031 2078 PBT 5145 5753 10898 (1374) 5212 5795 11007 (1270) PAT 3850 4304 8154 (877) 3897 4339 8236 (790)

******