SAIL celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by participating in DPE’s Mega Exhibition

New Delhi :Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the Maharatna steelmaking Public Sector Undertaking, is participating in an exhibition organized by Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 9th to 12th June, 2022. The exhibition was inaugurated by Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat and Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs. Smt Soma Mondal, Chairman SAIL & SCOPE was also present during the occasion.

DPE, with support of CPSEs and SCOPE, is organizing a number of events under AKAM to commemorate the 75 years of India’s independence.as part of the above one of the major events is an exhibition on ‘Nation Building and CPSEs’, where 75 Central Public Sector Enterprises from various sectors áre participating, including SAIL and will showcase their contribution in building today’s India.

SAIL has put up a stall in the exhibition where it has displayed the Company’s contribution in nation building since its inception. The SAIL stall will depict its diverse product range, catering to various significant sectors of the economy. SAIL is actively participating in the ‘Janandolan’ of commemorating AKAM and is committed to make the initiative a success.