SAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at Wrestling National Championships

New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India has taken cognisance of media reports which state that social distancing norms and other procedures in the SOPs for organising competitions amidst the coronavirus pandemic were allegedly flouted at the Wrestling National Championships held at the Noida Stadium on January 23.

Speaking about the issue, Sandip Pradhan, Director General, SAI said, “We have taken up the matter with the Wrestling Federation of India and impressed upon them that the SOP for competitions has to be adhered to strictly. We have also sought a report from the Federation on alleged violation, by Monday. The federation has assured compliance of protocol.”

SAI has also requested Indian Olympic Association to sensitize all National Sports Federations to follow the covid protocols strictly to ensure safety of athletes.