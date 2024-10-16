Sahitya Akademi Showcases Indian Literature at 75th Frankfurt International Book Fair, Displaying 100 Titles

Sahitya Akademi, India’s premier literary institution, is participating in the 75th edition of the prestigious Frankfurt International Book Fair to be held from 16 to 20 October 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany. Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest trade fair for books, brings best publishers and authors from all over the world. In this edition, Sahitya Akademi will be displaying 100 of its titles and will be engaging the best publishers from around the globe to exchange the permissions. This effort is part of Sahitya Akademi’s commitment to promote Indian literature beyond the shores of India. Apart from professional publishing engagements, Sahitya Akademi will be organizing three literary events at the fair. On 16 October 2024, there will be a panel discussion on the “Literary Heritage of India” featuring eminent writers and scholars, Prof. Badri Narayan, Prof Dhananjay Singh and Sri Vishwas Patil. On the evening of 16th October 2024, there will be a “Meet the Author” programme with Sri Vishwas Patil. Both the events will be moderated by Dr K. Sreenivasarao, Secretary, Sahitya Akademi. Prof Badri Narayan is an eminent poet and Director and Professor at the G.B. Pant Institute of Social Science, Allahabad, Prof Dhananjay Singh is the Member Secretary of ICSSR and Sri Vishwas Patil is an eminent Marathi writer and scholar. On 17th a Meet the Author is scheduled with Prof. Badri Narayan, moderated by Secretary Sahitya Akademi. Sahitya Akademi sends Indian writers’ delegations to attend the fair whenever Akademi takes part in the book fair to enable them to have the firsthand exposure of various literatures from around the world and interact with the best minds from various countries.