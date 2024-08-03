Sagarmala Projects to Undergo Rigorous Environmental Assessment by Ministry of Ports

The proposal of Government of Assam for development of eight smaller terminal and two slipways along the National Waterways-2 for enhancing the infrastructure related to National Waterways and connectivity has been in-principally agreed by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for 100 % financial assistance under Sagarmala Scheme with total outlay of Rs. 645.56 Cr. Government of Assam has been requested to proceed ahead with revision of DPRs, requisite clearances and initiate the tendering process.

There is no expenditure from Sagarmala Scheme under the said 10 projects.

The expected timeline for the completion for the proposed passenger terminals at Bahari, Dhubri, Disangukh, Ghagor, Goalpara, Guijan, Kurua, Matmora is 27 months. While the expected timeline for the completion for the proposed slipways at Majuli and Dhubri are 36 months.

Government of Assam has informed that no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies have been conducted for the Sagarmala Projects in Assam. However, in 2022 primary environmental and social screening and scoping were conducted for passenger terminals.

In Assam, under the Sagarmala Program, there are 10 projects worth Rs. 1185 Cr for waterways development and connectivity, of which 4 projects worth Rs. 157.4 Cr. are completed and 6 projects worth Rs. 1028 Cr. are in various stages of implementation and development