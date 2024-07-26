Sagarmala Projects Set to Transform Andhra Pradesh with Rs. 7000 Crore Investment

Today, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, addressed a starred question in the Lok Sabha raised by Shri Krishna Prasad Tenneti and Shri Y S Avinash Reddy regarding the proposals under the Sagarmala Project in Andhra Pradesh. The Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways was asked to confirm about receiving 90 project proposals from Government of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam Port Trust under the Sagarmala Project along with their detailed information, including the estimated cost, expected completion timeframe, execution details, and the steps taken by the government regarding these proposals. Additionally, information on the budget allocation for each of these projects for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 is sought.

In the reply, Shri Sonowal informed the House that the Ministry has received 29 new proposals from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, worth approximately Rs. 3,300 Crores covering various projects including port development, coastal berths, and fish landing centers. The Minister highlighted that 13 projects in Andhra Pradesh, valued around Rs. 2,500 Crores, are currently receiving financial assistance under the Sagarmala Scheme. These projects include Ro-Pax and passenger jetties, fishing harbors, port modernization, and skill development. Ministry has already sanctioned Rs 450 Cr. for development of these projects.

Additionally, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority and IWAI have undertaken 36 projects in Andhra Pradesh, with a combined investment of Rs. 4,600 Crores. Among these, 22 projects worth Rs. 2,530 Crores have been completed, while 14 projects worth Rs. 2,070 Crores are in various stages of implementation. A state of art International Cruise cum coastal Terminal at Visakhapatnam Port has been built to cater to the needs of passengers from around the world.

Projects having high social impact but with no return or low Internal Rate of Return are being provided financial assistance under the Sagarmala Scheme of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Out of the 29 new proposals, Ministry has partially funded 4 projects worth Rs. 1,200 Cr. For projects related to development of Bhavanapadu Port, Ramayapatnam Port and Machilipatnam Port, Government of Andhra Pradesh has been requested to restructure the projects and explore the possibility of funding under Special assistance to States for Capital Investment under PM GatiShakti. Projects related to Coastal Berths and Fish Landing Centres (FLCs) have also been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for their necessary approvals.

Shri Sonowal emphasized that the Sagarmala Programme is a flagship initiative aimed at transforming the maritime sector and leveraging the country’s extensive coastline and navigable waterways for port-led development. Funding for these projects is provided through a mix of Public-Private Partnerships, equity participation, and Grant-in-aid assistance, ensuring there are no financial constraints from the government’s side.

Shri Sonowal also mentioned the establishment of two Centers of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam. The Visakhapatnam centre, a first of its kind in Asia, has equipped over 10,000 students with engineering and technical skills.

Apart from this, recently MoPSW has approved the Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s (VPA) project proposal to upgrade the existing 80-bedded Golden Jubilee Hospital to a 300-bedded Multi-Disciplinary Super Specialty Hospital through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. This ambitious project, with an estimated total cost of ₹222.43 crore. The project is expected to rationalize the annual medical expenditure incurred on the treatment of VPA employees and generate employment opportunities for medical, paramedical, and other staff.

Shri Sonowal added, ‘In the last decade, the nation’s port capacity stood at ~2,500+ MTPA in 2022-23 (86% increase from 2014-15) and the cargo handling capacity at Major Ports has doubled’.

This comprehensive update highlights the government’s commitment to enhancing maritime infrastructure and promoting coastal community development through the Sagarmala Programme.