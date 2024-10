Kathmandu: Nepal advanced to the SAFF Women’s Championship final after defeating India 4-2 in a tiebreaker.

Dasharath Stadium hosted the semifinal game this evening. Both teams scored one goal apiece during the ninety minutes of play, sending the match into a tiebreaker.

Nepal won the penalty shootout 4-2 to set up a final clash against Bangladesh, who beat Bhutan 7-1 in the other semi-final. It will be a rematch of last year’s final which Bangladesh won 3-1.