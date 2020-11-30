SafeStorage® expands its footprints; launches operations in Chennai & Pune

Pune: SafeStorage®, India’s leading storage solution provider in its efforts to expand its business recently launched operations in Chennai & Pune. The Chennai warehouse, located in Vaanagaram and the Pune warehouse, located in Wagholi are both 10000 square feet facility. The company has over 3.2 lakhs square feet space spread across 30+ warehouses.

SafeStorage® is a one-stop destination for all self-storage needs. If one is traveling, renovating the house, running out of space or looking for self-storage space on rental forhouseholds and automobiles, SafeStorage® is the place to go. The items are packed at the customer’s house, picked up from doorstep, stored in warehouse with an extremely diligent tagging process and delivered back to the customer when required. All the warehouses are secure with stringent security processes and CCTV cameras to ensure safety of goods.

Owing to the lockdown and ‘Work from Home’ scenario for a foreseeable future, self-storage facilities have seen a significant rise in demand; as people have moved out of their rented apartments back to their native places. The numbers enquiries have also seen a big surge.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr Ramesh Babu M, CEO & Co-Founder, SafeStorage®, said, “I’m really excited to take our brand SafeStorage® to Chennai & Pune. We started in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with IT Professionals being our main target audience. After we received great response, our research indicated that in Chennai & Pune are the other top two markets where there is demand for self-storage facilities. SafeStorage® is one of the pioneers in the storage facility sector in the country and we are committed to offer our services to our patrons through the nation. Our aim is to be present across nine cities in India by end of 2021. As a part of our growth strategy, we will also be venturing into the packers and movers business by early next year.”

SafeStorage® strives to provide a safe, secured and insured space, making self-storage experience easy with all the necessary care, using fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and periodical pest control. The company provides short term, long term and temporary storage space that are designed to offer economical and easily accessible.

