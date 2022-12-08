Safe Quality of Drinking Water Under Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi : Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a centrally sponsored scheme, is being implemented in partnership with States, since August, 2019 to make provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household of the countryon regular and long-term basis, by 2024.At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, 7.42 Crore householdshave been provided with tap water connections in last 39 months. Thus, as on 4thDecember,2022, out of 19.35 Crore rural households in the country, around 10.65 Crore (55.01%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homesand the remaining 8.7 Crore rural households are planned to be covered by 2024.

Goa has become the first ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified State in the country, where people from all the villages have declared their village as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ through a resolution passed by Gram Sabha, certifying that all households in the villages have access to safe drinking water through taps, ensuring that ‘No One is Left Out’. All 2.63 lakh rural households of Goa have access to potable water through tap connection.

The status of tap connections to rural householdsas reported by States/ UTs on JJM dashboard, is at Annex. The State/ district/ village-wise status as well as progress in making provision of tap water supply torural households, as reported by States/ UTs, is also available on JJM dashboard, which is in public domain at:

https://ejalshakti.gov.in/jjmreport/JJMIndia.aspx

This Information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

‘Har Ghar Jal’ under JJM at present

S.No. State Total Rural household as on (01/04/2022) (In Lakhs) Total Household connections reported (till 4.12.2022) (In Lakhs) % 1 A & N Islands 0.62 0.62 100 2 Andhra Pradesh 95.69 63.65 66.52 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2.29 1.55 67.34 4 Assam 65.67 27.08 41.24 5 Bihar 166.97 159.84 95.73 6 Chhattisgarh 50.06 17.03 34.01 7 D&NHand D&D 0.85 0.85 100 8 Goa 2.63 2.63 100 9 Gujarat 91.73 91.73 100 10 Haryana 30.41 30.41 100 11 Himachal Pradesh 17.19 16.58 96.48 12 Jammu & Kashmir 18.35 10.63 57.94 13 Jharkhand 61.22 16.05 26.21 14 Karnataka 101.18 59.23 58.54 15 Kerala 70.66 31.71 44.88 16 Ladakh 0.43 0.30 71.24 17 Lakshadweep 0.13 0.00 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 120.07 54.96 45.77 19 Maharashtra 145.86 105.07 72.03 20 Manipur 4.52 3.38 74.77 21 Meghalaya 6.30 2.72 43.14 22 Mizoram 1.34 0.95 70.84 23 Nagaland 3.77 2.06 54.57 24 Odisha 88.57 48.21 54.43 25 Puducherry 1.15 1.15 100 26 Punjab 34.26 34.24 99.93 27 Rajasthan 105.77 30.95 29.26 28 Sikkim 1.32 0.97 73.58 29 Tamil Nadu 125.01 72.26 57.8 30 Telangana 53.87 53.87 100 31 Tripura 7.42 4.10 55.26 32 Uttar Pradesh 264.38 58.28 22.05 33 Uttarakhand 14.94 10.24 68.51 34 West Bengal 181.04 51.54 28.47 Total 19,35.68 10,64.85 55.01

