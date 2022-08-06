Saera Auto showcases advanced automotives at 15th EV Expo 2022, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

New Delhi : Saera Electric Auto (SEAPL) showcased its prowess in the electric vehicle sector of the country by unveiling two brand new indigenous modern-age EVs – Mayuri L5 High-Speed Passenger and Mayuri L5 Loader Cargo during the 15th EV Expo 2022.

The exhibition commences on 5 August at the Pragati Maidan of New Delhi, and it will conclude on 7 August 2022. This year’s theme is “Pollution-free Nation”.

Both EVs showcased by Saera have comfortable seating with back support for convenient driving. The driver’s cabins are designed to be stylish and spacious and the overall structure of the vehicles is evidently reliable and robust. While the Saera electric vehicles are of economical range, they come with a higher capacity battery and can reach the top speed of 45 km per hour with high power. “The Mayuri L5 High-speed Passenger or e-Auto L5 is designed to ensure laid-back comfort for passengers with cushioned seats and more headroom space. And the electric cargo vehicles have suitable space for carrying loads of large and small-scale businesses. Both the EVs will be launched and made available on the Indian roads soon,” stated Managing Director of Saera Electric Auto Private Limited Nitin Kapoor.

EV Expo is an international exhibition of electric vehicles, which provides a platform for EV manufacturers to showcase their latest products, technology and equipment. The expo opens opportunities for industry players across the globe to strengthen the network of OEMs, component manufacturers, trade partners, aftermarket, and end users as well, with the aim to facilitate electrifying transportation for a sustainable ecosystem.