Sacrifices like children Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh have not been made anywhere

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the sacrifice of Shaheed Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, sons of Guru Govind Singh Ji, to protect the freedom and religion of the nation is incomparable. They attained martyrdom at a young age. The nation remembers the sacrifice of the brave children even today. Madhya Pradesh government has decided to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas every year to make the new generation aware of the martyrdom of these brave children. Various programmes have taken place during the period from 21st to 26th December this year. In Bhopal, a gallery dedicated to the sacrifice of the brave children will be built in Guru Teg Bahadur Udyan. Necessary steps will be taken according to the suggestions received from the Sikh community.

CM Shri Chouhan was addressing the Veer Bal Diwas programme at Gurumat Samagam, Gurudwara Nanaksar, Hamidia Road today. Shri Narendra Saluja was present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid tribute by remembering the sacrifice of Shri Zorawar Singh and Shri Fateh Singh, the two sons of Guru Govind Singh Ji the Sikh Guru.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also recited a poem focusing on the sacrifice of brave children:

Kahi parvat jhuke bhi hai, kahi dariya ruke bhi hai.

Nahi rukati ravani hai, nahi jhukati javani hai.

Guru Govind ke bachche, umar me the agar kachche.

Magar the singh ke bachche, dharm iman ke sachche.

(Somewhere the mountains have bowed down, somewhere the river has also stopped,

The journey doesn’t stop, youth doesn’t bow down.

Guru Govind’s children, were of tender age.

But they were the children of lion, true to religion and faith.)

At the outset, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib in the Gurudwara. CM Shri Chouhan also flagged off the vehicle of Jagriti March.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the ideals for which children Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh lived, were seen today in the programme presented by boys and girls in the Gurudwara. Through the knowledge and poems of the Gurus, the children paid floral tribute to the martyrs. The incident of sacrifice made by the boys without compromising on the principles is historical. Mata-Gujri also went through unbearable pain. Despite this, there was no expression of fear on the faces of Mata Gujri and the boys. They were smiling even when the boys were being bricked alive. Such martyrdom did not happen anywhere.

Apart from Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Shri Rinku also addressed the citizens present in the special Gurumat Samagam in the Gurudwara premises.