Jaipur: Sachin Pilot removed as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, announces Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Pilot Also removed as Pradesh Congress Committee president. Govind Dotasra has been appointed as President of Rajasthan Congress.

Congress is not just a political party of individuals. Its structure is based on its policies and principles, which are far more important than the individuals, says Surjewala.

102 MLAs present at the ongoing Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur have unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party.

